The Emporia Gazette
STRONG CITY — Colorful quilts were on display inside the historic limestone barn during the 16th annual Labor Day Quilt Display at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
From Saturday - Monday, visitors to the Spring Hill Ranch could admire more than 30 quilts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Quilts ranged in theme from everything to “The Wizard in Oz” to KU sports and the Kansas prairie, to celestial scenes.
Kathy Law won the people's choice award for her COVID maple leaf quilt. The winning quilt was announced Monday afternoon.
