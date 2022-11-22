Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 48 candidates nationwide for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.
Gleason has led the Hornets to an 8-3 record this season and back-to-back post-season appearances The junior from Muldrow, Okla. finished the regular season 299-of-439 for 3,146 yards and 28 touchdowns. He added 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for 3,407 yards of total offense.
He is ranked third in the nation in completions, sixth in points responsible for and completion percentage, eighth in passing yards and touchdown passes and ninth in total offense. He led the MIAA in total offense, passing offense, touchdown passes, and completions. Gleason was the only player in the MIAA to have at least 200 yards of total offense in every game this season. This season's efforts have Gleason ranked fifth on Emporia State's single-season passing yards list, sixth in total offense and seventh in touchdown passes.
The Hornets three losses this year were by a combined 15 points with one-point and six-point losses to NCAA Playoff teams Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri.
The sports information directors at the 164 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 48 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Nov. 28.
The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16 and the winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The sports information directors at their respective schools initially nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The winner is then determined in a nationwide vote of the Division II sports information directors.
The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill - the former University of North Alabama standout - who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.
Gleason has led the Hornets to the postseason for the second straight year. Emporia State will take on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Dec. 3 in Texarkana, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.