Braden Gleason
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 48 candidates nationwide for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Gleason has led the Hornets to an 8-3 record this season and back-to-back post-season appearances The junior from Muldrow, Okla. finished the regular season 299-of-439 for 3,146 yards and 28 touchdowns. He added 261 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground for 3,407 yards of total offense.

