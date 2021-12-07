Clouds without rain will cover the Emporia area Tuesday, as a long dry spell continues.
Emporia Municipal Airport has seen only 0.32 inches of rain since the start of November. The 27 days in a row without measurable moisture is the longest stretch since February and March, when only 0.01 inches fell in a 39-day span.
No rain is in the seven-day forecast, either. But Tuesday's high temperature will be more tolerable, at 45 degrees with winds switching to the south. Monday's high was 41.
Sunshine will bring more warmth from there, with a Thursday high of 65 and a Friday top of 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.