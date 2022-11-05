Billy Ross Jr.

Emporia State looks to extend its winning streak to six games against Lincoln this weekend.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State football team is back on the road to take on a winless Lincoln team on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo.

But, as with every game in the MIAA, the Hornets are not taking any opponent lightly as they look to run their winning streak up to six games.

