The Emporia State football team is back on the road to take on a winless Lincoln team on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo.
But, as with every game in the MIAA, the Hornets are not taking any opponent lightly as they look to run their winning streak up to six games.
“They prepare well and we know they’ll be ready to play,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “For us, it’s about executing at a high level, playing clean football, protecting the football which we have done basically all year, making sure we are efficient on third down and putting points on the board when we are inside the red zone. Those are the things we’re concentrating on and trying to get better with as a unit.”
The Hornets will get a boost back to their secondary as defensive back Khalil Rasheed returns from injury. He’s excited to get back in there and have fun with his teammates.
“I just feel like I’m back,” Rasheed said. “I don’t feel like I bring anything that we didn’t have. I’m a very physical player that can lock up in man coverage and just get the job done. I feel like that’s what I bring, but that’s not to discredit anybody.”
Lincoln does enter Saturday’s game with the conference’s lowest-ranked scoring offense and defense, averaging just 11.7 points per game while allowing 50. But the Hornets know the Blue Tigers have talented players.
“They have a lot of speed and know how to operate within their offense,” Rasheed said. “But we have a lot of good guys too, so we’re just going to play our game and see where it takes us.”
“They’re going to play hard,” quarterback Braden Gleason added. “We just got to be us and not try to do anything too special and just play our game.”
Emporia enters the contest ranked No. 23 in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll. But nobody on the Hornets is looking at that, and Higgins credits his veteran group with maintaining their focus on what they can control.
“It’s very important to have that veteran group that understands what the message is and supports it,” Higgins said. “Our guys have great attention to detail and are able to think about the different 1% that we’re working on each and every day. It’s the thing we’ve talked about for the last five weeks. We just keep our head down, work hard and get better and when everything’s done, we’ll raise our head up and see where we’re at.”
