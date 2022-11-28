Writing checks after a holiday weekend may not seem like the happiest thing to do. But at the Emporia Community Foundation, the attitude Monday was different.
“We are working on getting the checks ready to go and the envelopes for the organizations,” ECF Financial Officer Loni Heinen said Monday.
The envelopes will be opened and the checks displayed on Giving Tuesday, in the culmination of Emporia Area Match Day 2022 activities. The checks will go to 28 area nonprofits and organizations
“We hope a lot of the public decides to come out and join us and celebrate with these organizations,” Heinen said.
The big reveals will begin shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in Flinthills Mall, across from the movie theatres.
The ceremony comes two weeks after Match Day, when the ECF collected donations for the organizations for 24 hours. At least $70,000 in matching funds will be allocated, based on how much each organization was given.
“Each one still faces monthly expenses,” the Match Day website notes. “They still need contributions to their annual campaigns.”
