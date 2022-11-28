IMG_3552.jpg

Emporia Area Match Day signs lined the sidewalk along Sixth Avenue Monday, November 14. The results will be announced Tuesday.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

Writing checks after a holiday weekend may not seem like the happiest thing to do. But at the Emporia Community Foundation, the attitude Monday was different.

“We are working on getting the checks ready to go and the envelopes for the organizations,” ECF Financial Officer Loni Heinen said Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.