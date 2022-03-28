A masked man won Granada’s Got Talent on Saturday evening at the Granada Theatre. The second annual talent competition — referred to as “Season 2” — saw six area performers competing for top honors in front of three judges.
About 250 people were in the audience to cheer on local talent. The Granada Theatre Executive Director Rebeca Herrera said she was excited by the “phenomenal” talent on display.
“Everyone brought their ‘A’ game. Every year the bar gets higher and higher,” she said. “We have way more talent in this town than I think people realize.”
Herrera hopes events like Granada’s Got Talent will incubate and elevate local talent to even bigger success.
“We’ll be the next Nashville,” she said.
The evening’s winner certainly appears destined for bigger things. First place and a prize of $500 went to an artist going by the stage name “Socky” and wearing a knitted mask that showed just his eyes and mouth. Socky — who asked that his real name not be used — sang two original songs that moved the judges.
“You have a wonderful heart. I can hear it in your songs,” said Lynn Fiehler.
“This is healing through music,” said Ladee J.
“I appreciate that the mask represents this thin veneer between us and your soul,” Pete Rydberg said. “This is solid song composition and you know what you’re doing on stage.”
Socky’s road to performing in public was long and painful. He shared that he began writing songs when he was 15, “to get a girl.” He was successful in winning the girl, Marissa, his high school sweetheart, and the pair were just short of celebrating 10 years together when she passed away suddenly in 2019.
“Now I make songs to sort things out in my head and help others get through their hardships,” he said.
Socky’s parents, siblings and other loved ones were present on Saturday to cheer him on as he took to the stage to perform his original music in public for the first time. The mask was because he still becomes emotional when singing about his pain, his mother explained.
“You can see and feel the hurt when he sings,” she said. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster, getting here, but I’m so thankful that he did. It’s awesome that he won. He hasn’t felt confident in his talent so I hope this is validation.”
His late partner pushed Socky to pursue music as a career, but he never did. Now, he feels ready. In between receiving hugs and congratulations after the show, Socky said he plans to go for it.
“I need to build up some money so I can quit my job and pursue music as a career,” he said. “I’m in a place where I feel healed. I can think about Marissa and not break down. I’m ready.”
Still feeling the rush of performing, the talented singer/songwriter basked in his successful debut on the Granada stage.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s Madison Square Garden or Emporia, Kansas, this is it,” he said.
Additional winners on Saturday night were Kensley Medrano of Emporia who was first runner-up and April Winegar of Council Grove who took second place.
Herrera said plans for Granada’s Got Talent Season 3 are underway. Anyone interested in competing can reach out to her via email at director@emporiagranada.com or by phone at 620-342-3342.
