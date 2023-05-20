Both Emporia High School girls divers finished in the top six at the Class 5-1A state championships at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka on Saturday.
Freshman Allisyn Weiss finished fourth with a score of 369.55. Head coach Barb Clark said Weiss was hoping to do better, but it was a good experience to prepare her for the future.
“This was a good experience for her and I think it will light a fire going into next year,” Clark said. “She didn’t know what to expect but now she does having been through it and it will make her want it more the next three years.”
Senior Jacey Stutler took sixth with a 353.65. She ends her career as a two-time state medalist after placing eighth last year.
“Jacey had the meet of her life,” Clark said. “She had two days of great diving and was able to move up from eighth place. I’m happy it happened in her senior year and she was able to go out on a good note. I could see the smile on her face and that was enough for me to know this is what she wanted."
