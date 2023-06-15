The David Traylor Zoo hosted a picnic at the Zoo Wednesday, as a thank-you to the City of Emporia.
Zoo staff, Emporia Friends of the Zoo members and city staff enjoyed gorgeous weather and a meal from Gourmet-To-Go Catering, surrounded by the sights and the sounds of the David Traylor Zoo. Zoo director Lisa Keith said the picnic is the one day that the Zoo can thank the City of Emporia for all of its contributions.
