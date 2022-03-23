The rain in Emporia isn't quite over. And a chill will remain in the air for a couple of days.
Cottonwood Falls recorded 1.77 inches of rain Tuesday morning. That covers the prior 24 hours.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.46 inches of rain Tuesday, after receiving 1.06 inches Monday. That puts Emporia above the normal March rainfall of 2.12 inches.
Strong northwest winds helped dry off road, gusting to 40 miles per hour Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service put a 30% chance for a rain-snow mix in the 10 a.m. hour Wednesday. Then the temperature should warm, but not much. The forecast high is 44 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
The rain-snow mix is possible again during the overnight hours early Thursday. Based on the forecast, if you're not awake at 3 a.m., you could miss it.
Sunshine should come back Friday, with highs ranging from 57-65 through Sunday.
