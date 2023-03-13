The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State men’s basketball team made history over the weekend, recording its first ever NCAA Tournament win on Saturday before falling in the second round on Sunday.
The seventh-seeded Hornets defeated No. 2 Northern State 72-51 in the opening round on Saturday. The game went back and forth early with two ties and four lead changes before the first media timeout. With the score tied at 9-9, Emporia State got a step-back jumper in the paint from Owen Long who then assisted Mayuom Buom on a layup to give the Hornets a 13-9 lead with 14:07 left that they would never relinquish.
Jackson Moni hit a free throw with 7:37 left to bring the Wolves within 22-17 when the Hornets went on an 8-0 run to go up 13 points. Kaden Evans started and ended the run with three-pointers, the last of which came with 5:51 left and gave ESU a 35-17 lead. The lead would not dip below double digits the rest of the game. Augustin Reede hit two free throws for the Wolves with 3:23 left to pull within 11 points but the Hornets would score the final nine points to take a 43-23 lead to the break.
The Hornets hit six of ten from beyond the three-point line in the first half while holding the Wolves, the fifth most prolific three-point shooting team in the nation this year, to just a one of 13 effort from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.
Emporia State scored the first four points of the second half to extend the run to 13-0 and take their biggest lead of the afternoon at 47-23 with 17:12 left in the game. The Hornets led by 20 with 5:49 left when the Wolves went on a final run. Josh Dilling hit a three-pointer with 5:32 left to make it 62-45. After a miss on the other end, Reede hit a three-pointer in the corner and was fouled with 4:58 left forcing Emporia State to call a timeout. Reed completed the four-point play to pull the Wolves within 62-49, the closest margin of the second half.
On the next possession, Emporia State had three offensive rebounds before Long scored in the paint to snap the Wolves’ run with 4:07 left. Levelle Zeigler scored inside with 3:05 left to push the lead back to 17 points. He then put an exclamation point on the game with an alley-oop lob to Alijah Comithier with 2:32 left to give the Hornets a 68-49 lead.
Owen Long led Emporia State with 18 points, a career-high eight rebounds and four assists with just one turnover. He was joined in double figures by Mayuom Buom with 16 points and Levelle Zeigler with ten points who tied his career high with six rebounds.
In the second round on Sunday, Emporia State was unable to complete a late second half comeback as it fell to sixth-seeded Minnesota-Duluth, 84-79. The scoring was hard to come by in the first seven minutes as the Hornets and Bulldogs were tied at 9 with 13:48 left in the half. Emporia State then went on a 10-0 run with Alijah Comithier scoring the final eight to take a 19-9 lead with 11:02 left in the half. Owen Long hit a three-pointer with 5:20 left to give the Hornets a 26-16 lead when the Bulldogs went on a run of their own.
UMD scored 13 of the next 16 points to tie the game at 29 with 2:29 left in the period. The two teams traded scores for the remainder of the half and Charlie Katona got a tip-in at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 36.
There were three ties and two lead changes with Emporia State’s 46-42 lead with 15:05 left, the biggest lead of the first seven and a half minutes. Comithier hit a pull-up jumper with 12:33 left to get ESU within 51-50. UMD then went on a 13-3 run to go up 64-53 with 7:30 left. The deficit reached 15 with 4:13 left when Emporia State began their final push.
Kaden Evans scored inside and Comithier hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to ten. After UMD pushed it back to 14 when Lincoln Meister got behind the Hornet press, Long connected on a step-back followed by a driving layup followed by a three-pointer from Sam Baker to get the Hornets within seven at 76-69 with 1:10 left.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt grabbed an offensive rebound, dunked and got fouled with 29.6 seconds left to pull the Hornets within 80-76. The Bulldogs hit four-of-six free throws in the final 27.1 seconds to secure the win and advance to the Central Regional Championship game.
Emporia State was led by Long with 25 points including five three-pointers. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds while Comithier added 17 points and Atavian Butler had 12 points.
The Hornets ended the season with a 23-9 record, setting a school record for wins in the NCAA era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.