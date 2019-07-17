Healthier Lyon County’s 5th annual Park Crawl is right around the corner.
From 7 - 9 a.m. July 27, the Park Crawl will give people a chance to try out a number of healthy activities. The event is also part of the Emporia Recreation Center’s 2019 Super Series.
“This is our fifth year and we’re really exited about the success the Park Crawl has seen and seeing everyone get out to learn about options to take on in Emporia for health and fitness,” Healthier Lyon County Grant Manager Daphne Mertens said.
Mertens said a number of local organizations and instructors have partnered with Healthier Lyon County to offer a wide variety of activities offered by Emporia Fitness, Genesis Health Club, Emporia Recreation Center and many more. Some of those activities include Zumba, yoga, kickboxing and meditation.
Each station offers a 15-minute activity, with a 5-minute break between stations.
“In addition to that, they will also get a chance to talk to Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. about the bikes they have available and how to get started with biking,” she said. “They will also get to practice disc golf with Dynamic Discs.”
Mertens said this is a great opportunity for people to try out a variety of healthy activities without spending a dime and without that sense of trepidation of walking into a new fitness class.
“It can be really intimidating to walk into a fitness center and not really know what to expect or how difficult it’s going to be,” she said. “Maybe you don’t know anyone there. This allows you to meet some of the people who work in those locations and try out one of the things they have, and maybe even learn about something you may really enjoy and connect with.”
That, Mertens said, is what has made the Park Crawl so successful over the last five years.
“We had really wanted to do something similar to a pub crawl, but something healthier,” she said. “We wanted to take the idea of that and really expand on it and allow people to try — instead of bars and pubs — they could try different fitness centers.”
Mertens said each participating center is also offering a number of “great prizes” that will be raffled off at the end of the event.
Most importantly, this is open to people of all ages and fitness abilities.
“You can do whatever you can do,” she said. “If you come and you’re tired after the first station, we encourage you to just stay with us and hang out. We do the prize drawing at the end and you need to be present to win for that. So, if you need to sit out or you just want to watch at some stations, that’s totally fine. Even children can come out as long as they are with parents.”
Mertens said she hopes to see a lot of people turn out for the crawl.
“We’re really excited about this year’s Park Crawl and seeing everybody coming out and getting healthy,” she said.
For more information, visit @healthierlyoncounty on Facebook.
