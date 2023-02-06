Girls Feb. 3
HARTFORD — The Lady Bulldogs defeated Hartford High School 44-33 on Friday night, improving to 11-5, as the Lady Jaguars fell to 3-14.
Chase County opened up with a 6-0 run on offense and a man-look on defense but appeared to be a little disoriented in the second period, allowing Hartford to climb back into the contest. However, Madelyn Wilson’s 12 first-half points provided the Lady Bulldogs with a 22-13 lead.
“We started out pretty strong, but defensively we were sluggish and ended up sending them to the free throw line, where they scored the majority of their points,” head coach Amber Rausch said.
A flurry of point swaps ended the third quarter, but Chase County had stretched the score to 36-21. In the final period, the Lady Jaguars pulled to within 10 points as Lady Bulldog guard Leaya Francis fouled out, and Hartford looked poised to make a run. But it never materialized.
“This also led to trouble at the end of the game, as we had to end it without our starting point guard,” Rausch said. “The rest of the team stepped up to help in the guard positions though, and we hung on for the win.”
Girls Jan. 31
LEROY — Chase County beat Southern Coffey County 55-50. Freshman Madelyn Wilson continued to excel, scoring in double digits with 12. Josie Weers led SCC, recording 21 points.
Boys Feb. 3
HARTFORD — The Bulldogs collected a comfortable victory over Hartford on Friday night, 57-46. Chase County extended its record to 13-3. The Jaguars dropped to 6-11.
Boys Jan. 31
LEROY — Chase County dispatched Southern Coffey County, 61-6. Aidan Eidman scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Wrestling
The girls’ wrestling team, plus boys’ team members Brock Griffin and Luke Budke, competed at the Fredonia Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Kinzie Rogers finished as the runner-up with her second loss to Erie High School’s Breanna Ross, ranked No. 3 in 4-1A at 110lbs.
“Rogers narrowed the gap on Ross, scoring two takedowns and a near fall in the match before being pinned late in the second period,” head coach Derick Budke said.
Rogers went 3-1 at the invitational and is now 13-3 at 110 pounds heading into regionals. Dana Maddox did not place but earned her second win of the season.
Luke Budke finished third, registering a 3-0 day, before losing in the quarterfinals and ending 3-1. Budke’s season record is 21-9. Brock Griffin finished 2-2 and did not place.
“Griffin, 11-9 on the season, continues to be dominant on his feet, leading the team in takedown success rate,” Budke said.
