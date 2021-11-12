The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High girls wrestling team along with several individual girls wrestlers and one boys wrestler have been ranked in the top five by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Spartan girls team is ranked No. 5 in Division I behind Dodge City, Washburn Rural, Wichita North and Shawnee Heights.
Senior Evelin Geronimo is No. 4 in the 101 weight class, senior Madelynn Griffin is No. 3 in 126, sophomore Virginia Munoz is No. 2 in 138 and senior Megan Olson is No. 5 in 235.
On the boys side, junior Xerarch Tungjaroenkul earned the top ranking in the 145 class.
Both wrestling teams — and all Emporia High winter sports squads — will begin practice for the 2021-22 season on Monday.
