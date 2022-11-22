Alexis Chaparro

Emporia State freshman Alexis Chaparro is currently the No. 4 men’s collegiate disc golfer in the country.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State disc golf team concluded the fall portion of its season this weekend, and the Hornets recorded its third straight first-place team finish on the men’s side.

“This weekend was a smaller, more of a conference-style event down in Winfield,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “It was a great learning experience for both our DI and DII teams because they performed above and beyond. The DI team didn’t quite have their A-game, but they pushed through and came out on top in the end. Our DII team finished second overall, which was a huge confidence boost for them. And then our ladies won as well and got first and second in the singles competition. It was a great weekend overall.”

