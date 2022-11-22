The Emporia State disc golf team concluded the fall portion of its season this weekend, and the Hornets recorded its third straight first-place team finish on the men’s side.
“This weekend was a smaller, more of a conference-style event down in Winfield,” head coach Eric McCabe said. “It was a great learning experience for both our DI and DII teams because they performed above and beyond. The DI team didn’t quite have their A-game, but they pushed through and came out on top in the end. Our DII team finished second overall, which was a huge confidence boost for them. And then our ladies won as well and got first and second in the singles competition. It was a great weekend overall.”
The men’s team is ranked No. 1 in the nation following its first-place finish in the MidSouth Qualifier on Nov. 12-13. Freshman Alexis Chaparro is ranked fourth in the nation individually, and McCabe is impressed with how he’s taken a leadership role early on.
“Alexis has been fantastic for the team,” McCabe said. “He had worked at dynamic discs and I knew how good of a player he was. I knew he was kind of looking for what his next step in life was going to be and I convinced him to head to college. He’s really taking the leadership role as well when it comes to talking to the rest of the team and pumping them up when it comes to playing. Our players have respect for him and as a freshman, that’s huge.”
The Lady Hornets are ranked 11th in the nation, with freshman Shelby Ebert currently ranked eighth individually. The women’s team currently consists of Ebert and senior Rebekah Thompson, and McCabe had positive things to say about both of them.
“I can’t say enough positive things about Shelby and Rebekah,” McCabe said. “Rebekah has only known about disc golf for about three weeks and she goes out there and just performs. Both of our gals played the Kansas State Doubles event this last weekend and I was very proud of them to go out there. It wasn’t even a collegiate event, but they went out and battled and just had a great time. Every single one of those events is just going to be a learning experience for our team.”
Emporia State will take the winter off from collegiate competitions and will return to action in February. McCabe is excited about the success the team is already having.
“It’s been above and beyond, honestly,” McCabe said. “Last weekend in Jonesboro was quite the experience to go out there and play the course blind and come out with a dominant performance. We won the event by six strokes. That was a huge win for us and that kind of catapulted us into the number one ranking.”
The teams will be able to play in other tournaments throughout the winter for experience as it gears up to resume the collegiate schedule in a few months. McCabe noted they are working on meeting The University of Missouri’s team in Kansas City for some scrimmages during the winter.
“That’s going to depend on the weather and we’re playing it by ear right now,” McCabe said. “We’re hoping to do it two or three times and are hoping to go up for the first time in a week or two after Thanksgiving. I think that’s going to be awesome for our team, especially going up against the reigning national champions in men and women. That’s going to be a great learning experience for both squads and I’m very excited about how our entire team has been playing.”
McCabe didn’t have any expectations in terms of national rankings when he started the program and is hoping the team keeps all of that to the side and just goes out and focuses on their game. He knows the future is bright regardless.
“I don’t like to put a lot of expectations on those things with our sport,” McCabe said. “I feel like anybody can win at any given time, on any given day. I did know for a fact that we had something special with all four of our DI guys and the sky’s the limit at this point. But the biggest thing is to not let that No. 1 ranking and those big wins affect their mental game when it comes to playing events down the road. We don’t want them to put too much pressure on themselves. Just know that this is a learning/building year and that the future is very bright at Emporia State.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.