The Emporia High School boys soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over St. Mary’s Academy on Tuesday night.
Gio Garcilazo recorded a hat trick for the Spartans, who scored seven minutes into the game on a goal by Jefry Linares to open the scoring. Carter Granado made it 2-0 in the 20th minute and Garcilazo added a pair before the half to extend the Emporia lead to 4-0.
“It feels great to score a hat trick on senior night,” Garcilazo said. “We’re playing well right now and we feel confident as a team.”
Linares netted his second goal of the night in the 51st minute and St. Mary’s got on the board five minutes later. Garcilazo completed the hat trick in the 67th minute and Emporia scored its last three goals in a two-minute span. Dario Magana scored in the 71st minute, Edwin Maciel scored under a minute later and Kevin Magana added the ninth goal of the night about 13 seconds later.
Head coach Victor Ibarra was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Obviously Gio played well, but we have almost an entire senior team that we could field and I thought they all played very well,” Ibarra said. “There are only 80 minutes to play and sometimes it’s tough to substitute and keep everyone happy. But I think the guys have a really good attitude in terms of allowing people to have their moment and hopefully we continue to play well coming up towards the postseason.”
Emporia wore purple armbands to support their teammate Corbin B’Hymer, who is currently in the hospital. Ibarra had nothing but good things to say about him.
“Corbin’s an extremely hard-working kid,” Ibarra said. “He was one of our most improved players during the summer and he’s one of those players that is extremely coachable. I was heartbroken when I heard of his hospitalization because you want to be around those players. I always tell the guys to keep things in perspective because some of them might worry about playing time and if you told Corbin he had the ability to be out here watching, he would be.”
Emporia (13-2) will conclude the regular season on Thursday with a trip to Junction City beginning at 6:15 p.m.
