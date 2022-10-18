The Emporia High School boys soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over St. Mary’s Academy on Tuesday night.

Gio Garcilazo recorded a hat trick for the Spartans, who scored seven minutes into the game on a goal by Jefry Linares to open the scoring. Carter Granado made it 2-0 in the 20th minute and Garcilazo added a pair before the half to extend the Emporia lead to 4-0.

