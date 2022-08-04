The red-hot roles will be reversed as this week ends, in terms of weather.
After being left out of a heat advisory earlier this week, Chase County will be in one Friday from 1-8 p.m. while Lyon County will not. Greenwood County will be part of the advisory as well.
“Heat index values around 105” are expected, the advisory from Wichita early Thursday said.
But Emporia will be in that neighborhood as well. A top heat index of 104 is forecast Friday, followed by 105 Saturday and 102 Sunday. Air temperatures will remain in the upper 90s.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.07 inches of rain from an overnight thunderstorm, after receiving 0.09 inches Wednesday morning.
The high was only 98 Wednesday, after hitting 105 Tuesday. The peak index in the afternoon was 107.
Cottonwood Falls had only 0.01 inches of rain Wednesday. But its high was 101, for its fourth triple-digit day of the summer.
The next chance for rain in the area occurs late Sunday night.
