The Emporia High School track and field teams competed at the KSHSAA 5A Regional meet at Welch Stadium Friday afternoon. The Spartans had state qualifiers in six events.
“We had quite a few PRs today so I’m happy with that part of it,” Emporia coach Randy Wells said. “Obviously, we’d like to see some more kids qualify. But for the kids that did qualify, it was an outstanding performance.”
Placing in the top four in a regional event qualifies an athlete for the state meet, which will take place May 27-28 at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.
Kyle Obermeyer qualified in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, winning the 100 and placing second in the 300. He’s been running hurdles since seventh grade, and it’s his passion when it comes to track.
“I felt I did better last week (at regionals),” Obermeyer said about his performance in the hurdles. “Last week was amazing. But it was still a really good race for me. I still have some things I can improve on, but I’m really excited to go to state.”
Fred Jackson (first) and Cooper Rech (fourth) qualified in the 400-meter dash. Daghyn True qualified in the 3200-meter run with a third-place finish.
“This has been a rough week so I was a little worried coming in, but I definitely think everything was in line for us to run well today,” Jackson said. “It felt great.”
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Jackson, Rech, Blake Spellman, and Obermeyer finished second and also qualified for state. For Obermeyer, it’s a new experience as the team wanted him to focus on hurdles in the past. But he’s become the anchor this year and has done a great job filling those shoes.
“All of our guys proved themselves. Me, Kyle and Cooper were already set, but we knew we had to get Blake in there because he’s just a part of us at this point,” Jackson said.
“(Kyle and Fred) are great leaders for us,” Wells said. “That 4x400 group is going to try to do some special things at the state meet. They come to work every day and are fun to work with. We appreciate their efforts.”
Alexa Shivley qualified in the triple jump with a fourth-place finish, and Wells was glad to see her perform well.
“We’re predominately a sophomore and junior laden team right now, so to see her qualify as a sophomore competing against the schools that were here today, that’s an outstanding feat,” Wells said.” “We’re happy she made it.”
As a team, the Emporia boys finished tied for sixth with 54 points and the girls placed ninth with eight points. Hays (109) and Great Bend (151.5) won the boys and girls, respectively.
RESULTS
Boys 100-meter dash (preliminaries): 9. Marco Robinson (11.29). 15. Logan Woydziak (11.62). 19. Derrick Keys (16.68).
Girls 100-meter dash (preliminaries): 6. Teegan Baker (13.65). 12. Marley Mullen (13.91). 16. Zayda Pearson (14.12). Finals: 8. Teegan Baker (13.89).
Girls 100-meter hurdles (preliminaries): 8. Allana Eng (17.47). 11. Hattie Cooper (18.19). 13. Talihah Tabares (19.64). Finals: 8. Allana Eng (17.23).
Boys 110-meter hurdles (preliminaries): 4. Kyle Obermeyer (15.48). 12. RJ Tabares (18.34). 13. Sheldon Stewart (18.49). Finals: 1. Kyle Obermeyer (15.43).
Boys 200-meter dash (preliminaries): 11. Cooper Rech (23.65). 12. Logan Woydziak (23.83). 13. Tyler Proehl (23.92).
Girls 200-meter dash (preliminaries): 12. Reagan Thompson (29.57). 13. Ariana Estrada (29.65). 14. Marley Mullen (29.92).
Boys 300-meter hurdles: 2. Kyle Obermeyer (42.10). 11. Mauricio Morales (46.11). 12. Sheldon Stewart (46.29).
Girls 300-meter hurdles: 7. Hattie Cooper (51.32). 14. Taliah Tabares (56.03). 16. Kenadie Lewis (57.69).
Boys 400-meter dash: 1. Fred Jackson (51.37). 4. Cooper Rech (53.20). 7. Blake Spellman (53.51).
Girls 400-meter dash: 7. Lauren Williams (1:05.93). 10. Reagan Thompson (1:07.87). 11. Ariana Estrada (1:10.20).
Boys 800-meter run: 12. Keith Dix (2:12.83). 13. Michael Shi (2:15.51). 14. Shiloh Arguello (2:18.50).
Girls 800-meter run: 9. Maryn True (2:42.66). 13. Alex Sheffy-Harris (2:50.56).
Boys 1600-meter run: 5. Daghyn True (4:33.66). 13. Gideon Lowery (5:05.62). 19. Caden Wilson (5:16.35).
Girls 1600-meter run: 6. Mica Sheffy-Harris (5:41.06). 10. Lily Heinen (6:17.92).
Boys 3200-meter run: 3. Daghyn True (10:11.20). 9. Gideon Lowery (10:59.23). 11. Caden Wilson (11:11.16).
Girls 3200-meter run: 6. Mica Sheffy-Harris (12:24.11). 12. Allison Curtis (13:09.60). 15. Leanna Lewis (13:49.20).
Boys 4x100-meter relay: 6. Jonaus Anderson, Marco Robinson, Tyler Proehl, Kaden Woydziak (45.05).
Girls 4x100-meter relay: 8. Teegan Baker, Marley Mullen, Lexsey DeWitt, Alexa Shivley (54.79).
Boys 4x400-meter relay: 2. Fred Jackson, Cooper Rech, Blake Spellman, Kyle Obermeyer (3:31.10).
Girls 4x400-meter relay: 7. Hattie Cooper, Lauren Williams, Lexsey DeWitt, Reagan Thompson (4:26.87).
Boys 4x800-meter relay: 5. Shiloh Arguello, Michael Shi, Tyler Luthi, Keegan Orton (9:27.70).
Girls 4x800-meter relay: 6. Elizabeth Willhite, Maryn True, Lily Heinen, Alex Sheffy-Harris (11:09.34).
Boys discus: 14. Enrique Rios (111-04). 16. AJ Reyes (107-05). 19. Rob Allaman-Wesley (100-08).
Girls discus: 13. Megan Olson (95-11). 21. Sadie Rethman (75-05). 23. Mia Trujillo (70-10).
Boys high jump: 5. Tyler Proehl (5-08). 8. Tysen Haynes (5-06). 8. Jonaus Anderson (5-06).
Girls high jump: 10. Allissa Telfer (4-08).
Boys javelin: 13. Fred Jackson (128-11). 15. Onterrio Robinson (120-07). 16. Parker Leeds (118-09).
Girls javelin: 7. Rylee Peak (107-01). 10. Kyla Herfkens (99-03). 16. Sadie Rethman (80-00).
Boys long jump: 6. Kaden Woydziak (20-04.50). 9. Calvin Seeley (19-06.75). 12. Jonaus Anderson (18-09.50)
Girls long jump: 6. Alexa Shivley (15-04.25). 7. Zayda Pearson (15-04.00). 14. Teegan Baker (14-10.00).
Girls pole vault: 9. Kai Kesybounheaung (8-00).
Boys shot put: 18. Enrique Rios (36-07.50). 20. Jaden Thomas (35-07.00). 22. AJ Reyes (35-01.50).
Girls shot put: 15. Megan Olson (28-05.25). 20. Mia Trujillo (27-03.25). 22. Mia Crouch (25-05.50).
Boys triple jump: 7. Parker Leeds (41-08). 8. Keith Dix (40-01).
Girls triple jump: 4. Alexa Shivley (33-08.50). 8. Damia Zapata (31-07.75). 11. Allissa Telfer (30-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.