Emporia Spanish Speakers Logo

With the new year and new opportunities, Emporia Spanish Speakers also updated their logo to include new colors.

 Courtesy Emporia Spanish Speakers

Emporia Spanish Speakers has been chosen as one of only 10 organizations in the nation to participate in an initiative to help strengthen community welcoming for Spanish-speaking migrants.

Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently chosen by Welcoming America for the Rural Welcoming Initiative, an annual initiative that provides resources and support to 10 communities throughout the United States to help create a more welcoming community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.