Emporia Spanish Speakers has been chosen as one of only 10 organizations in the nation to participate in an initiative to help strengthen community welcoming for Spanish-speaking migrants.
Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently chosen by Welcoming America for the Rural Welcoming Initiative, an annual initiative that provides resources and support to 10 communities throughout the United States to help create a more welcoming community.
“It’s really hard for me to believe or fully understand or wrap my head around because honestly, Emporia Spanish Speakers has technically been around for five years,” ESS director and founder LeLan Dains said. “But the first four and a half-ish years, it was mostly a social club.”
Dains said he started the program mostly to practice speaking Spanish with other people. Over the course of five years, the organization has expanded into much more.
“Through meeting people, especially through Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, I learned that there were greater needs and still some significant gaps, especially for our Latino community,” Dains said. “And that’s what has led us on this journey to pursue our advocacy for the Latino community directly. It’s really only in the last three to six months that we have really started to see really rapid growth.”
Dains attributes the growth to the organizational efforts of ESS, including creating a board of directors, which he said helped pave the way to applying for the Rural Welcoming Initiative.
“I wasn’t necessarily surprised, but I was definitely super excited that we were accepted,” Dains said. “I believe I wasn’t too surprised because I believe in what we’re doing and I thought we had a good case that we made and that was received.”
Dains said the program will give the community support and resources to be able to better integrate Spanish into everyday resources, allowing Emporia’s Spanish-speaking population to “feel confident and capable of interacting with city information.”
“The water department, sanitation, all the city services and departments that we think of that we as native English speakers have any difficulties communicating with, [the program ensure that Spanish-speakers will] have access to education and are aware of the educational programs that we have.”
Programs include English as a Second Language (ESL), migrant education programs and more.
“We want them to be able to thrive, not just survive, in Emporia and we think that the whole community will get stronger as a result,” Dains said. “... English speakers tend to have a leg up because everything is predominantly English. And I truly believe, and the statistics would verify, that it does indeed make the local economy stronger when all community members are thriving.”
According to Welcoming America, rural communities have much to offer newcomers, including “steady employment, a reasonable cost of living, social cohesion, and for many, the chance to live in a place that is similar in size to where they come from.” And, the benefits go both ways.
“Rural areas need immigrants because their U.S.-born population is typically older and declining. Newcomers can help revitalize and add vibrancy to these rural communities,” Welcoming America said on its website. “While newcomers may initially be drawn to rural places out of economic necessity, they stay when these smaller and more rural places start to become home. Immigrants and refugees feel welcomed when communities have created programs, partnerships, policies, and opportunities that engage them.”
“At the end of the day our city operates on tax dollars from its residents. That’s the exchange. We pay our taxes as citizens of this community and we have in good faith that our city leaders are going to use that money for the community’s benefit,” Dains said. “Well, if the community population is declining, which Emporia has been — for 20 years now we’ve been on the decline population-wise — that means tax revenue is declining.”
One way to rectify that is to increase taxes, which creates a negative cyclical effect. Another is to increase residents coming to settle in the community.
“Within the decline of the last 20 years, one population group has shown growth and that’s our Latino community,” Dains said. “The way I view this is, I want our community to be healthy and strong and that means we need residents back in our community, back in our workplaces, back in our schools, our higher education establishments. If that growth is going to be Latino, if this is the population that is seeking out the opportunities that we have, we should 100% embrace that, encourage more of that immigration and migration of that population group to Emporia.”
“The more bodies we can get back into our community, the more dollars we can have going back into our community at all levels and again, it just goes back to making us healthier and stronger,” he added.
For Dains, that means more education and respect for different cultures and languages.
“We’ve all heard statements, probably in some form or fashion around ‘Well they ought to learn English.’ That people need to be able to speak English in order to be successful in this country,” he said. “Well, as we know, there is no official language within the United States. And so I don’t disagree at the heart of that, I do think that non-native English speakers should strive to learn English. But I believe that for the exact same reason that English speakers should strive to learn a second language no matter what that second language might be.”
Dains said his hope is to start seeing Spanish written in more public spaces, from private businesses to public services. He also hopes that Spanish speakers in the community can speak their native language comfortably and confidently in public.
“And from what I’m hearing from some of our community members, that’s not always the case,” Dains said.
Emporia Spanish Speakers was also recently recognized at the state level as a recipient of a $25,000 Building Power & Equity partnership with the Kansas Health Foundation.
According to a written release, that funding, coupled with the Rural Welcoming partnership, will allow the organization to continue growing and serving the local community.
“Through the Welcoming America Rural Initiative, we plan to bring back what we experience and learn to help create programs, partnerships, and opportunities,” Board Chair Yahaira Ibarra said in the release. “These opportunities will help immigrants and other Spanish-speaking members of the community feel welcomed and to have a sense of home in Emporia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.