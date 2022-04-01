TOPEKA — Emporia High School swimming and diving continued to build on last week’s success with several strong performances at yesterday’s Topeka High School invite.
The Spartans placed fourth overall, but more importantly, every swim resulted in a personal record.
“I’ve never had that at a meet before where everyone swam their best on the same night,” said Emporia head coach Jamie Dawson in an email sent to the Emporia Gazette.
The Spartans posted exceptional times in the sprints and distance events. Senior Brooklyn Wiltz had another stellar showing as the senior closes in on the state qualifying standard in the 50 freestyle.
“Brooklyn Wiltz had some major cuts and is almost at the consideration mark in the 50 free,” Dawson said. “She also swam lead off in our 200 free relay that is also inching towards the state consideration time, and took third tonight.”
Alison Brown was also impressive, dropping a titanic 34 seconds from her 500-freestyle time and dipping under the seven-minute mark.
“Overall, I’m impressed with their swims after a hard week of practices, and this was really a team effort,” Dawson said. “Next week, we will see how they fare with three meets in a week- Shawnee Mission, home and Trinity.”
On the diving side of the meet, the Spartans were dominant, placing second (Cadance Vincent), third (Divinity Gardner) and fourth (Jacey Stulter) out of 13 divers.
“Divinity, my freshman, qualified for state today,” said head diving coach Barbara Clark.
Vincent qualified last week.
Gardner drew near to the state qualifying standard — a 10.2 degree of difficulty dive — at the meet, capturing a 10.1. She had already met the requisite points (180) for qualifying, scoring 196.
“In fact, with Divinity, I was looking over her dive list and saw that she needed 10.2,” Clark said. “She had 10.1. So we just changed a position of one of the dives, and that got her qualified.”
