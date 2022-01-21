Championship games and consolation matchups are set for the Flint Hills Shootout.
GIRLS
No. 1 Council Grove beat No. 5 Osage City 42-35 Friday night to earn a spot in the title game. The Braves will face off against No. 2 Northern Heights, which beat No. 3 Mission Valley 54-35.
The girls championship game will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Osage City and Mission Valley will play for third place at 3 p.m., Chase County and Central Heights will play for fifth place at 12 p.m. and Lyndon and West Franklin will play for seventh place at 9 a.m.
BOYS
No. 4 Council Grove upset No. 1 Osage City 62-57 Friday night while No. 2 Lyndon took care of No. 3 Mission Valley 62-39.
The boys championship matchup between the Braves and the Tigers will tip at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mission Valley and Osage City will play for third place at 4:30 p.m., Central Heights and West Franklin will play for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. and Chase County and Northern Heights will play for seventh place at 10:30 a.m.
