Lyon County employees will soon begin to have their work computers replaced after the county commission approved the use of $55,000 worth of budgeted funds to complete the project Thursday morning.
County IT director Chuck Boyce said that the computers, which had been purchased in 2019, needed replacing because they were coming to the end of their warranties.
“When they start falling out of warranties, we can still use them, but then if say, for instance, a drive goes bad or a power supply, then it’s on us to start replacing that,” Boyce said. “And if it starts happening a lot, then it gets quite expensive, so that’s what we’re really trying to avoid.”
The old computers, once replaced, will still have a purpose, Boyce said, because parts from the replaced computers can be used to improve the computers that are not ultimately replaced.
County controller Dan Williams explained that the commission’s vote gave Boyce preapproval to start shopping for new computers throughout the year.
“He’ll buy one or two at a time depending on what he needs, or if he can bulk it and save money, he’ll buy 10,” Williams said.
Boyce told commissioners that, as with practically everything, computer prices have increased recently and that he does have some concerns about the supply chain.
“That’s why I’m coming to you know, so I can start this process and hopefully start getting them in by the middle of the year,” he said. “But I’m afraid we’re going to see that with any kind of technology that we replace. We might see long wait times, so hopefully, we don’t have anything that breaks.”
The computers will be paid for by sales tax dollars.
In other business, the commission heard a short update from Empower House Ministries executive director Melissa Landis and board president Gayle Taylor-Ford about the residential Christian recovery program.
Landis reported that as of Jan. 3, Empower House had acquired a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house for lease and the program will launch Feb. 1 with room to house 6-8 women.
“Things are chaotic, busy, but good,” Landis said.
Taylor-Ford said that Empower House is currently accepting applications from potential residents, which can be found at empowerhouseministries.org/application.
Landis said that the non-profit was founded in Sept. 2020 and approved by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) in Dec. 2020. The board spent most of 2021 fundraising and collected more than $125,000 for its mission.
“It’s been a quick process but it’s also been slow and painful at the same time,” she said.
The commission also:
- Approved an advance job estimate from Postalocity in the amount of $13,781.45. This will cover the three different mailers the county appraiser’s office sends out each year.
- Approved a quote of $8,937.76 from Welborn Sales for steel beam guardrail posts, galvanized side dams and curved guardrails.
- Approved the payment of $15,900 to Priority Dispatch for the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center’s dispatch system, which includes six consoles and analytics for quality assurance. The money comes from the 911 account and not from tax dollars.
- Approved county appraiser Ryan Janzen’s request to attend a conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, in an amount not to exceed $900.
- Approved LCECC director Roxanne Van Gundy’s request to attend a conference in San Diego, California, in an amount not to exceed $3,000. Those funds will come from the 911 account.
