Superheroes are coming to Emporia.
Family Fun Night is returning to Emporia’s East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), after a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, set for Tuesday, April 25 from 6-7:30 p.m., is open to current and prospective families of the Head Start Program and will feature science experiments, art projects, a photo booth, an obstacle course, visits from superheroes and more.
“We do it in April because it is the month of the young child,” Program Director Shelli McElfresh said. “So in celebration of that, we open up the building [for] people who may not know what we do.”
McElfresh said ECKAN remains a hidden resource for many low-income families in Emporia. With services for the whole family from pregnancy to five years old, McElfresh said she hopes the event can help get the word out about EKCAN’s services.
“We offer two all-day classes that run from 7:30 to 5:30,” she explained. “You can drop your kid off at 7:30 in the morning so you can work all day and pick them up by 5:30 at night.”
Families who meet federal poverty guidelines, with children in foster care or collect food stamps or TANIF are qualified for ECKAN’s services.
“Our waitlist is pretty low right now,” McElfresh added. “We fill all year long.”
While it may be too late for families to enroll their children for the 2022–23 school year, McElfresh encouraged families to submit applications for August.
“We usually choose by the end of May, we are choosing classes and letting parents know they have a spot in August so they don’t have to worry about that,” she said.
For more information on Head Start, visit ECKAN online at https://eckan.org/services/head-start.
