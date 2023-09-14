Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission moved forward on its plan to revamp its website at its meeting Thursday morning.

Public Relations Director Vici Smith and IT Director Chuck Boyce presented commissioners with the proposals for the website. In July, Smith told commissioners that the bid would include having the website created, as well as maintenance to ensure the website meets government compliance, including ADA accessibility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.