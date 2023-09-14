The Lyon County Commission moved forward on its plan to revamp its website at its meeting Thursday morning.
Public Relations Director Vici Smith and IT Director Chuck Boyce presented commissioners with the proposals for the website. In July, Smith told commissioners that the bid would include having the website created, as well as maintenance to ensure the website meets government compliance, including ADA accessibility.
Commissioners gave Smith and Boyce permission to pursue a contract with Civic Plus, which is headquartered in Manhattan, Kan. and provided the best cost for the product. Additionally, Civic Plus acquired Archive Social, a software the county uses to archive its website information.
Civic Plus previously designed the new City of Emporia website.
Commissioners also approved the Myers Brothers of Kansas City quote for a total of $38,080 for two Eurovent heavy truck exhaust hose reel assemblies for the new Road and Bridge building. The purchases will be paid for by CARES Act funds.
- Received an operations update from Melissa Landis with Empower House Ministries.
- Approved paying KomTeK System $14,467 for the revenue-neutral rate notices. The amount will be reimbursed.
- Signed a letter of support for the KDO TF-25 grant for capital and operating assistance for the Lyon County Area Transportation.
