HAYS — Emporia State scored all of its points in the final four minutes as the Hornets rallied to upend Fort Hays State 15-12 on the road Saturday afternoon.
Despite the fact the matchup featured the top two passing offenses in the MIAA, both teams were held under 325 yards and failed to score any touchdowns until late in the fourth quarter.
With the Tigers (4-5) leading 6-0, Adrian Soto capped off a 15-play, 81-yard drive with a rushing touchdown to put Fort Hays State up 12-0 after two failed 2-point attempts with 6:20 to play in the game.
At that point, the sleepy Emporia State (5-4) offense woke up and went on a nine-play, 75-yard drive, which set up running back Canaan Brooks for a 23-yard rushing touchdown to put the Hornets on the board with 3:53 to play.
The Tiger offense faltered on its ensuing drive and was forced to get off a punt that left much to be desired, allowing the Hornets to start at their own 46-yard line with just under two and a half minutes left on the clock.
It took Emporia State just five plays to take its first lead at 13-12 as Brooks scored his second TD of the game, this time on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Braden Gleason. Gleason then connected with Corey Thomas on the 2-point conversion to put the Hornets on top 15-12.
With 58 seconds to go, Fort Hays State used a 29-yard pass from Chance Fuller to Soto to move into Emporia State territory. However, the Hornet defense stood tall and forced the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs.
Gleason took one knee and it was all over. With just 170 yards passing, it was his lowest output of the season. However, he contributed 50 yards on the ground to go along with Brooks’ 90, which proved to be enough to deliver Emporia State its second straight victory and put it above .500 for the first time since Oct. 2.
The Hornet defense held Fuller — who is second to Gleason in the MIAA in yards passing — to just 13-of-28 attempts and 148 yards through the air. Soto rushed for 94 yards on 19 attempts and Keylan Chapman added another 19 carries for 79 yards. The Tigers’ 322 total yards were their second-fewest this season.
UP NEXT
Emporia State will return for its final home game on Saturday when it hosts Lincoln at 1 p.m. The Blue Tigers are 0-8 this season and have been outscored 510-162 by their opponents. The Hornets are 4-0 all-time against Lincoln.
After playing Lincoln, Emporia State will wrap up the regular season on the road at No. 8 Northwest Missouri State (7-1) on Nov. 13.
