“In the cherry blossom shade,
There’s no such thing
As a stranger”
Kobayashi Issa, 1763 - 1828
First, there was Shangri-la, Emporia’s first 100% sushi house in 2014. Then came Hagaya Ramen, Emporia’s first authentic ramen shop in 2019.
The community enjoyed both locations, and Jin and Erin Chai held on as tightly as they could through the pandemic, shuttering Hagaya and doing carry-out only at Shangri-la. Finally, Feb. 2021 brought a full closure, which ended in July this year.
Now, Hagaya Ramen and Sushi has merged into the 1111 Commercial St. location, a beautiful space of wood, tufted upholstery, sake barrels and cherry blossoms. Local artist David Mai’s ceramic ramen bowls are in use again and a series of stepped platforms built by Chef Jin literally elevate the sushi.
A new cherry “tree” — constructed from branches from the Chai’s own trees — and silk cherry blossoms crown the new order kiosk, and give definition to the long dining space, which includes banquettes, booths and a solo bar.
The inspiration for the cherry tree came from the famous haiku quoted above.
“This is [a] good story,” Jin said. “I had this idea a long time ago. There was [a] restaurant in London that had this because it had really, really tall ceiling. But we were busy [and] had no time. Then COVID, and we had time.”
The Chais made good use of that time.
“COVID almost kill[ed] us,” he said. He recalled reading about another recently closed business that made it through the pandemic, but now the owners were just “tired.”
“We totally understand,” Jin said, “We are also tired. Everything changed: labor, material …”
In fact, the Chais are running the restaurant by themselves with the help of one dishwasher and modern technology in the form of online menu ordering and a new self-order, self-pay kiosk.
“This helped a lot, this machine,” Jin Chai said. He had seen similar items at trade shows and in other restaurants. For those who don’t know, Chef Jin came to Emporia from the highly rated Kano Yama Japanese Restaurant in Manhattan, New York, after working for a Michelin-starred resort in his home country of China. “After COVID chefs began to look at these seriously.”
Erin Chai said, “[Shopping] really changed because people had to look online for food and delivery. [The pandemic] helped customers get used to doing it this way.”
Using the online site or the kiosk is a breeze — just bring a debit or credit card. If cash is best, then there is a system to put the cash onto a card for use at the kiosk. Just ask one of the Chais for help.
Another thing that has helped is a concentration of the menu items, however this does not mean there is little variety. For appetizers, the usual seaweed salad, dumplings and edamame are flanked by spring rolls, kimchi and Takoyaki.
There are five ramen bowls plus two versions of Dan Dan — a spicy chopped pork with peanuts, scallions and sesame served over ramen or udon noodles, 41 different sushi rolls, plus appetizers and drinks. Drinks include beer and sake when dining in.
Ramen is made from highly-nutritious bone broths and combinations of pork, egg and vegetables, all served over noodles. Special Tonkatsu Ramen, Dan Dan noodles, Miso Ramen and Shoyu Ramen are Chef Jin’s top sellers.
“Ramen shop without tonkatsu ramen is like sushi shop without tuna,” Jin Chai said.
“For special rolls, [the] Tiger Roll is very popular,” he said. He can check the sales in the computer to see what is trending. “In the regular roll, absolutely, is California Roll. Everywhere in America, is California Roll.”
The couple laughed.
In fact, America is probably the only place on the planet where people want a California roll, however there are other accessible (not raw) rolls like the all-vegetarian cucumber-avocado, honey (squash and cream cheese) and shitake rolls; the cooked spicy Kani, Philadelphia, Emporia, Caterpillar (grilled eel and avocado) and Samurai roll are things just about anyone will like.
For hardcore sushi fans, Maiko, Sumo, Snow Mountain, Fire Dragon rolls and more will meet the sushi purist’s needs. Nigiri sushi is off the menu for now because it is so time consuming to make. One chef can only work so fast.
As one can tell from the food, Jin Chai truly enjoys creating. That extends to design (he designed the interiors of both restaurants), fabrics (he made all of the sake barrel covers in Hagaya), furniture or woodworking (the offset paneling in the restaurant adds fantastic texture and resonance to the space.
The Chais do not cut corners. Each pork loin is hand-seared, marinated and slow-cooked. Each batch of broth is made from scratch. Nothing is purchased “heat and eat.”
It is important to the Chais that every aspect of the restaurant be of the highest quality.
“You already spend a lot of money for all this, why use cheapest food?” Jin Chai said. “We keep our own way, our traditional way.”
For a chef, Jin Chai states there are three points that must be addressed. “Hygiene, cost, quality of the food,” Erin Chai translated. “The chef must control all of these to be a good chef.”
“For a restaurant, there must be atmosphere, quality of food, and good service.”
There is one goal in mind: when people come in, they no longer feel alone. Jin Chai conversed with Erin in Chinese to best explain what he wanted to say.
“[Issa] is one of the three greatest poets of haiku,” Erin Chai said. “This one sentence in a whole book of Issa poetry, really stood out to him.
“It is like homesick, when you are far from home. So, even though he is American, he didn’t grow up here and when he reads this sentence, he can feel the real meaning of it.”
“[It] touched my heart,” Jin Chai said, “Really, touched my heart. This poem is in my heart, so I can really feel it.”
The Chais hope that their customers will come and sit under their cherry tree and will forget their worries, that they are a stranger “… and they will feel like they are among friends,” Erin Chai said.
“Nobody [should] feel alone,” Jin Chai added. “No one is alone.” Chef Jin switched back to Chinese.
“They can forget all those unpleasant things,” Erin Chai translated. “They can enjoy pleasant things here and have some food and drink and talk. That is why he put the cherry tree here.”
Jin Chai has had some fun teasing his customers about it, stating it grew up from the basement, however, the components were harvested from his own yard.
“Every day I walk my dog, and I say ‘Hmm, that would be a good branch’ … After a few months of looking, I make one cut, and take it to the restaurant,” Jin Chai said. “And I keep looking at the trees, thinking [about] where I have to make the next cut — I feel the trees are nervous, like ‘again?’” The couple laughed.
Erin Chai explained: “He made the tree, and [with] the poem, and all the elements together, he wants to create, like, an ‘international celebrity restaurant.’ Like some people can make a video on You Tube and all the people subscribe — they are not famous, but they are celebrity.
“Like, people will come, eat and share our restaurant around the world. We want people to think ‘When we go to Emporia, we have got to try this restaurant.’”
Longtime customer and supporters Tracey and Steve “Doc” Graham of Emporia can attest.
“When they first opened Shangri-la, we were a bit skeptical, but figured it was worth a try,” Tracey Graham said. “They blew our minds. We’ve enjoyed sushi on both coasts, and in big cities, and the quality of ingredients and preparation the Chais serve is as good as we’ve had anywhere.”
“Then they opened Hagaya, and Emporians got to find out what real ramen is supposed to taste like,” she continued. “Their rich, flavorful broths are distinctive and authentic. Ingredients are, again, top notch. Now that we can get both ramen and sushi in the same place, we love it even more.”
The Chais encourage customers to share their experiences — with photos — on their social media, the 21st-century “word of mouth.”
“People, say, they go to New York and we’ve got to go to Times Square,” Jin Chai said. “A friend asked me: ‘Do you want to be the most pretty restaurant in Emporia?’ ‘No,’ I told him. ‘Do you want to be the most pretty restaurant in Kansas?’ ‘No,’ I want to be one of the most beautiful restaurants in [America].”
“COVID-19 was hurtful for us, but it gave us more time to follow our dream,” he said.
