Evergy celebrated the opening of its new Emporia facility Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, consolidating the utility company into one campus.
Construction on the approximately $17 million facility started last April, wrapping up this month.
Rolland Trahoon II, manager of the Emporia Evergy division, said that when he started at Evergy 37 years ago, the company had roughly six different locations in varying conditions - the oldest of which dated back to 1974.
Now, all of Evergy is under one roof at the company’s west Emporia campus, located at 638 Road 180. Trahoon said that the new facility is going to greatly increase efficiency by providing a centralized location to help coordinate crews, especially during instances of severe weather.
“Everything being in one spot [will] definitely [help] storm restoration. We are right here, we can just go and not have to come to a building and gather up stuff,” he said, adding that Evergy employees used to have no room to bring trucks in and out of the former facilities during a storm. “All that stuff makes it so much better.”
Evergy Vice President of Distribution Ryan Mulvany reiterated that point.
“We’ve been busy this summer at Evergy. I don’t know if you have noticed but we had some storms come through the region and if they didn’t hit Emporia, they hit somewhere around Emporia and folks in Emporia were kind enough to load up and help a lot of other areas,” Mulvany said. “... Electricity is obviously, as we move forward in time, is becoming a more and more important commodity for folks on a daily basis. It’s just something that our society can’t do without. Facilities like this help us do that even better.”
Allison Garcia, Evergy Senior Human Resources Business Partner, thanked everyone who made the new facility possible.
“First off, I want to thank the City of Emporia, Lyon County and the Emporia Chamber of Commerce,” Garcia said. “Without them, this project would not have been possible so thank you so much for your partnership. Jim Ubert, the city engineer, you guys were fantastic to help guide us through this project. If we had questions, we could always get a hold of you right away.”
“We would also like to thank our design and construction partners. Jackson Main Architecture … and also Loyd Builders,” she added. “Finally I want to thank our Evergy teams. This includes many individuals on our facilities, our security, our IT teams, that really worked in conjunction with the groups that are now going to call this building home - our line departments, our substation groups, our fleet, storeroom and then our meter teams.”
Kansas representative Mark Schreiber was also in attendance. Schreiber said that an important aspect of the new facility is its ability to increase efficiency and decrease response time - as well as the implications for the future of Emporia.
“This can be a meeting place for people. They can drive here, have a nice conference room to meet and conduct business and just overall, I think it shows what Evergy sees in the growth pattern in the state as business keeps moving down I-35 towards Emporia," he said. "… I think things are going to happen here in the next four or five years that this center is going to be really busy.”
Schreiber - who is also a former employee of Westar Energy before it became Evergy - said that while the building is an asset, the people in it are what make the company great.
“The linemen, the office staff, management and so forth, I had the pleasure of working downtown with them and even though I wasn’t out in the field with them, I saw the work that they did in Emporia and statewide when storms rolled through,” he said. “Everybody just buckles up and they get the job done and get the lights back on.”
