Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission approved multiple change orders for the new Road and Bridge facilities at its meeting Thursday morning.

The four change orders deducted $1,620 from the Erosion Control Credit, purchased more reinforcing steel for $3,592.38, purchased gate heaters for $881.10 and approved purchasing two safety alarms for emergency showers and a new welding plug for $7,964.

