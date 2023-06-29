The Lyon County Commission approved multiple change orders for the new Road and Bridge facilities at its meeting Thursday morning.
The four change orders deducted $1,620 from the Erosion Control Credit, purchased more reinforcing steel for $3,592.38, purchased gate heaters for $881.10 and approved purchasing two safety alarms for emergency showers and a new welding plug for $7,964.
County appraiser Ryan Janzen presented the commissioner with a request for funding for out-of -state travel to attend the IAAO Conference in Salt Lake City, UT, not to exceed $1,200. The request was approved, with Janzen personally covering the additional expenses.
Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office presented commissioners with a request for a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado from D&T Auto Sales for a total of $31,300. Kelly said the sheriff’s office was also able to trade in two vehicles, which reduced the purchase price. Commissioners approved the purchase as presented.
In further business, the commission approved canceling a purchase order for a 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500 from Longbine Auto Plaza, Inc. The original purchase, dated July of 2022 cannot be fulfilled.
- Discussed the ongoing 2024 budget. Commissioners will plan to discuss the budget again on July 15 as it begins to narrow down allocations.
- Held an executive session to discuss a replacement for Human Resources Director Janice Huffman, who recently turned in her resignation.
