Editor’s note: Johanna Wickman is a historian located in Casper, Wyoming who has done extensive research on Preston B. Plumb and his family.
Although I live in Casper, Wyoming, I have been researching Preston B. Plumb and his family for the past several years, and am in the midst of writing a biography of him. I first became acquainted with him while researching Civil War era forts in Casper, where he was briefly stationed with the 11th Kansas Cavalry. I was fascinated with what I discovered. How could one man achieve so much in such a short life and be seemingly lost to history? I cannot begin to share even a fraction of his life in this space, but I hope that these stories may help paint a better picture of what an astounding man he was.
Nineteen-year-old Preston Plumb was one of the original five members of the Emporia Town Company, who founded the city of Emporia in 1857. More importantly, he was the only member of the company to immediately and permanently relocate to the town. He set up a newspaper, a trade he had been familiar with since a young teenager, which he called the Kanzas News. The “z” indicated its bias as an abolitionist Free State paper. Plumb’s newspaper was popular and placed the burgeoning community on the proper footing to grow.
By the 1870’s, Plumb had been a member of the Leavenworth Constitutional Convention, fought the Confederacy as the Lt. Col. of the 11th Kansas Cavalry, represented Emporia as speaker of the house in the state legislature, and served as president of the Emporia National Bank (which he saved through devastating economic crises of the 70’s). In 1877 he was elected to the United States Senate where he served until his death at the age of 54 in 1891. And in the middle of all that, he and his family built a lovely Victorian home at 224 E. 6th Avenue.
In 1872, farmers in the community faced ruin after grasshoppers destroyed their crops. The town was still young and the farmers had no money to buy seeds to replant. Salesmen were wary of selling seeds to the community with no guarantee they would be paid back. As president of the bank, Plumb guaranteed the notes the farmers took out to buy seeds. When the harvest came, the notes were repaid and Plumb’s faith in the people saved the community.
As a U.S. Senator, Plumb represented not only the state of Kansas, but also the western territories. He was often referred to as “the senator of the west” because he kept informed and lobbied for those living in the future states of Wyoming, Montana, Washington, and more. He signed a letter in the senate urging the territory of Washington to be accepted into the union retaining the rights of women to vote, as they had been given the right to vote in the territory. He helped create Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park, and he fought valiantly for pensions and care for his fellow soldiers.
The people of Kansas were never out of Plumb’s mind. He answered every letter he received as a senator, over 30,000 per year. At the time of his death, he had over 6,000 active military pension cases before the pension department, helping veterans and their families get the benefits they deserved. He worked relentlessly. Emma Lane-Randolph, a secretary to him, recalled “taking dictation from him while he opened his morning mail and kept up a running conversation with half a dozen callers. He could keep three or four things going at the same time and without the least confusion.” The original multitasker, he was often seen reading letters from his constituents while passionately addressing the Senate floor.
Although his work often took him away from Emporia, it was always his home and he worked tirelessly for his community. From stocking shelves at his sister Ellen’s bookstore, to loaning money to save a homestead, donating money to build churches, to housing escaped slaves and helping them to freedom, no one in Emporia was too big or too small to receive his aid.
For nearly 150 years the historic Plumb house at 224 E. 6th Avenue has been a testament to service to the community of Emporia. First as the home of one of its most distinguished families, then serving one hundred years as a shelter for some of the community’s most vulnerable. It represents the true spirit of Kansas and what good people can accomplish with nothing more than tenacity and dedication to their community.
For a more comprehensive biography of Senator Preston B. Plumb, please visit www.prestonplumb.com.
