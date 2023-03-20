The Emporia State opened MIAA/GAC North Division play with a 6-1 win over Augustana on Saturday afternoon at the Kossover Family Tennis Complex.
Augustana won 6-4 at No. 1 doubles but Theo Belmonte and Harrison Brown evened the doubles competition with a 6-2 win at No. 2. Gwendal Mazuay and Jaden Tredway won 6-2 at No. 3 to give the Hornets an early 1-0 lead.
Henry Dombusch evened things for Augie with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles over Dominik Simunovic. Jordi Bou Sastre quickly gave the lead back to the Hornets with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Theo Belmonte gave ESU a 3-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. Harrison Brown would clinch the win for Emporia State with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles. The Hornets closed out the dual with Jaden Tredway winning 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-3) at No. 5 and Gwendal Mazuay picking up a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles.
Emporia State will be back in action on Monday, March 27 against Southeastern Oklahoma. First serve from the Kossover Complex is set for 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.