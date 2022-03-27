Friday’s Hope-A-Palooza gala capped a blockbuster season of fundraising for SOS with a total of $97,000 raised. This year’s gala had a superhero theme with many of the 160 attendees wearing T-shirts, masks or even full costumes of their favorite superheroes.
Kari Wedel, SOS community relations coordinator, planned and executed the gala along with a team of volunteers. She said she chose the theme to encourage a relaxed, whimsical vibe for the evening.
“COVID shook us all in one way or another, but we stayed strong and supported each other even when we struggled,” she said. “We deal with a lot of heavy stuff at SOS, too, and I thought superheroes would be a fun and inspiring way to honor our own heroes.”
The evening included a buffet catered by Jessica Symmonds at Gourmet-to-Go, a cash bar provided by Mulready’s Pub, a raffle and a live auction. Ron Thomas served as emcee. Following dinner and the live auction, Savanna Chestnut and the Field Hands entertained the crowd with a live concert.
Fundraising for Hope & Courage
SOS Executive Director Connie Cahoone said no specific fundraising goal was set for Friday’s gala.
“We just wanted to see what we could do,” she said.
What they could do was raise about $46,000 from sponsors, ticket sales and the live and silent auctions.
“That’s the amount after expenses. It’s phenomenal,” Cahoone said.
In addition to the funds raised at the gala, 22 women joined the SOS Heroes for Hope challenge to raise money for the organization as well increasing awareness of SOS services. Together, they raised more than $50,000.
“I’m blown away by what these women have done,” Cahoone said. “They’ve brought new life and new hope to SOS. We wouldn’t be where we are without them and we are so very grateful.”
Abigail Jacob, 18, was one of the youngest Heroes for Hope, partnering with her mother, Ann, to raise $1,300 for the organization. She decided to participate in the fundraising challenge after seeing her father, Nick, serve on the board of directors.
“What this program does is inspiring,” she said. “I wanted to help raise awareness among younger generations about what SOS and what services are available.”
Honoring Supporters
In addition to fundraising and providing a fun night out, Hope-a-Palooza was an opportunity to honor some of the people who support SOS.
The Donor of the Year award was presented to Steve and Bobbi Sauder while Don and Robbie Hill received the Legacy Award.
Detective Jacob Welsh was named Agency Partner of the Year for his work as a member of a team that handles all child abuse cases in the county. In addition to his duties in law enforcement, Welsh provided safety and security analysis at the new SOS shelter location, gives presentations on personal safety and defense and raised funds for the organization as part of SOS Strong.
Welsh said he is proud to partner with SOS and values the services the organization provides.
“We couldn’t do our job [at the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office] without an agency like SOS,” he said. “When these kinds of cases come to us, we need someone trained to work with victims and to help them through the court process. SOS volunteers answer the call 24/7, anytime we need them. They’re amazing.”
Jacob Stutzman, a Court Appointed Special Advocate, was named Volunteer of the Year. As a CASA volunteer, he advocates for the best interests of child victims of abuse, neglect and human trafficking who are involved in the court system. It’s hard work, he said, but worthwhile.
“Lots of other CASAs are doing the same work, so I feel like I’m standing in for them a little bit with this award,” he said.
Stutzman also noted that more CASA volunteers are needed and training classes are starting soon.
“Come help change a kid’s story,” he said.
Learn more about SOS and becoming a CASA volunteer at soskansas.org.
