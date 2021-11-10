Five Emporia High volleyball players were named to All-Centennial League teams after the Spartans’ 2021 run to the state tournament.
Seniors Gracie Gilpin, Rylee Peak, Maddyn Stewart and Grace Xu were each named second-team All-Centennial League while junior Rebecca Snyder received honorable mention.
Peak led Emporia in kills with 298, with Snyder second at 191 and Gilpin third at 162. Stewart had 367 digs while Gilpin had 267. Snyder led with 64 total blocks and Xu had 38. Xu was also the team’s leader in aces (65) and assists (769).
The Spartans earned the No. 6 seed in the state tournament on Oct. 29 after winning their regional tournament the week prior. They finished the season with an overall record of 26-12.
