DODGE CITY — The Olpe High School boys basketball team defeated No. 8 seed Centralia High School, 46-30, in the 1A Division I state quarterfinals Thursday, moving on to today’s semifinal game against Wichita Classical at 4 p.m.

Both teams deployed unshakable defensive efforts from the outset, Olpe setting up in man defense and Centralia in zone. The score was tied at 9 after the first period, and the squads traded buckets until about 2:55 left in the second quarter. It was still tied at 17, but Olpe’s hyper-aggressive defensive play, the cornerstone of their philosophy, allowed them to stretch the advantage to a 24-18 lead going into halftime.

