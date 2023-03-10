DODGE CITY — The Olpe High School boys basketball team defeated No. 8 seed Centralia High School, 46-30, in the 1A Division I state quarterfinals Thursday, moving on to today’s semifinal game against Wichita Classical at 4 p.m.
Both teams deployed unshakable defensive efforts from the outset, Olpe setting up in man defense and Centralia in zone. The score was tied at 9 after the first period, and the squads traded buckets until about 2:55 left in the second quarter. It was still tied at 17, but Olpe’s hyper-aggressive defensive play, the cornerstone of their philosophy, allowed them to stretch the advantage to a 24-18 lead going into halftime.
The contest was 35-22 in favor of the Eagles at the conclusion of the third quarter, and the writing was on the wall. Centralia would turn the ball over 20 times before this one was said and done.
Truman Bailey had the hot hand Thursday, recording 17 points and shooting 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.
GREAT BEND — The Lebo High School boys basketball team prevailed against third-seed Titpon High School in the 1A Division II state quarterfinals Thursday, upending the Blujays 67-45. The Wolves play Axtell tonight at 8 p.m. in a semifinal matchup.
This game centered around the scoring fest that was Lebo’s Grayson Shoemaker and Landon Grimmett.
The contest was close throughout the first quarter (11-10), but the momentum shifted in the second period. Both squads were rolling offensively, and the Wolves benefited from clutch shots in the paint by Austin Bailey. However, it was all tied up at 19 with 3:40 remaining in the period, and Shoemaker was the difference maker in the half. He was unstoppable from inside, showing out in all aspects of the game. The athletic junior recorded 15 points, one block, one steal, three rebounds and an assist in the first two quarters and bettered that in the second half. Lebo went into halftime with a 27-21 lead.
Landon Grimmett lit it up in the third and fourth quarters, logging 21 points for the evening. The duo led the Wolves to a 47-34 advantage at the end of the third frame and a 59-39 lead with 2:20 left in the game.
