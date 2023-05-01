Learn the ways of Hornet volleyball on Thursday, May 4 when Emporia State coach Ken Murczek, his staff and players put on a free clinic at the ESU Practice Facility.
This free clinic will hold two sessions starting at 5:30 p.m. The first one-hour session is for all boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. The second session is for all kids in sixth through 12th grade and will run from 6:30-8 p.m.
