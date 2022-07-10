A lake east of Emporia remains on a state blue-green algae list this weekend.
A report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Melvern Lake under an algae watch for the second weekend in a row. It is one of four lakes or lake zones across Kansas in a watch.
Water may not be safe for humans or animals under a watch, the KDHE advises. Areas of accumulation should be avoided, and swimming is discouraged near visible blooms.
Fish can be caught in a watch area, but the fish should be cleaned with potable water. Only fillet portion should be eaten.
The KDHE's weekly report has 13 Kansas lakes or lake zones under a higher-level algae warning. Part of Milford Lake now is considered a top-level “hazard.”
