My granddaughter is 3 years and 5 months old. She has a loving personality — for the most part. She’s learning how to share — for the most part. She’s kind and gentle — for the most part. But, she’s not afraid to let her opinions be known. She’s not afraid to speak out about the injustices she recognizes, like when her twin brother tries to skip her turn on the slippery slide.
For the most part, she’s able to claim her turn without any issues. After all, her twin brother is also learning how to share — for the most part. They still need a little guidance. And mom, or mamaw are able to step in to referee — for the most part.
But then there are times when this kind and gentle, loving personality believes the horrible injustice of missing her turn must be addressed forcefully, vehemently, making sure her turn, her right is not overlooked by her twin brother, or her mother or grandmother. It reveals itself in a prolonged high-pitched primal scream that could cause hearing loss — if she didn’t have to take a breath.
Many of us might think this is part of the growing process, after all, she’s only 3 years and 5 months old. She will learn how to control those prolonged high-pitched primal screams for justice.
Fast forward 10, 15, 20 years, this kind and gentle, loving personality finds herself frustrated by a male-dominated society, overlooked for a job because she’s a girl. She finds herself being attacked or raped. She finds herself not being able to make her own choices regarding her body. What does she do then?
She remembers that prolonged high-pitched primal scream for justice and lets it go.
