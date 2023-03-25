My granddaughter is 3 years and 5 months old. She has a loving personality — for the most part. She’s learning how to share — for the most part. She’s kind and gentle — for the most part. But, she’s not afraid to let her opinions be known. She’s not afraid to speak out about the injustices she recognizes, like when her twin brother tries to skip her turn on the slippery slide.

For the most part, she’s able to claim her turn without any issues. After all, her twin brother is also learning how to share — for the most part. They still need a little guidance. And mom, or mamaw are able to step in to referee — for the most part.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.