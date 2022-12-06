For the first time in school history, two Hornets have earned Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Hannah Woolery was named First-Team Academic All-American while Mackenzie Dimarco earned Third-Team honors.
Woolery has a 3.90 GPA in English and was named First-Team All-American on the field by the D2CCA this year. She becomes the first Emporia State Student-Athlete to be voted First-Team Academic All-American and First-Team All-American in the same year since Lady Hornet basketball player Emily Bloss in 2001. She earned First Team All-MIAA and was fourth in the MIAA in goals, third in shots on goal, fourth in points and sixth in assists.
The native of Overbrook, Kan. holds the Emporia State career record with 21 assists. She also ranks second in shots on goal while ranking third in both career goals and career points.
Dimarco has a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation and earned First-Team All-American honors from the D2CCA and Second-Team All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches. She was unanimously named First Team All-MIAA at forward after leading the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal and points while ranking second in game-winning goals. On the season, Dimarco scored 23 goals to break the previous MIAA single-season record of 20 that was shared between Dimarco and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. She is tied for first in the nation in total goals, second in total points, fifth in goals per game and tenth in points per game.
The native of Pleasant Hill, Mo. holds the career record for goals and points, records she set this season after passing Brandie Booth. She also holds the career mark for shots attempted, shots on goal, goals per game and points per game.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.50 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.