ESU soccer Academic All-America
For the first time in school history, two Hornets have earned Academic All-America honors as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Hannah Woolery was named First-Team Academic All-American while Mackenzie Dimarco earned Third-Team honors.

Woolery has a 3.90 GPA in English and was named First-Team All-American on the field by the D2CCA this year. She becomes the first Emporia State Student-Athlete to be voted First-Team Academic All-American and First-Team All-American in the same year since Lady Hornet basketball player Emily Bloss in 2001. She earned First Team All-MIAA and was fourth in the MIAA in goals, third in shots on goal, fourth in points and sixth in assists.

