It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that operated from 1883-1974. Located on 32 acres, the campus is now a mix of residential, commercial and educational uses across from Newman Regional Hospital. One of the remaining original buildings is Anderson Memorial Library, the first Carnegie Library west of the Mississippi and the first on a college campus, where signatures of past students are still visible in the dome.
Alumni association president John Acomb said the weekend’s events were a chance to celebrate shared history, accomplishments and friendships while also looking forward.
“It’s an opportunity for former classmates to renew friendships and to catch up on what’s going on with the alumni association,” he said.
Despite the college going defunct in 1974, C of E alumni are an active group. The nonprofit alumni organization offers a scholarship program for its descendents which received a record number of applications in 2022.
The association is also encouraging donations of C of E memorabilia to the Lyon County History Center to add to a growing collection, now on permanent display.
Alumni gathered at the History Center on Friday evening for the opening of The C of E exhibit in the Preston Gallery. Awash in red and white, the exhibit includes apparel, banners, furnishings and other memorabilia. One display is dedicated to the legendary football rivalry between the C of E Fighting Presbies and Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) Hornets.
“I think it’s impressive that a school that closed its doors forever in 1974 has a vital, active alumni association,” Acomb said. “That speaks to the quality of the experience at C of E and how it impacted people.”
Jim Mathis, a former high school tennis coach inducted into three halls of fame, runs the E Club, a group for C of E athletes. He was happy to back in Emporia among his classmates.
“C of E means everything to me,” he said. “It gave me a good education, it’s where I met my wife, where I made lifelong friends. It is everything.”
After touring the exhibit, a dinner and business meeting were held on the third floor of the History Center. Six women from the class of 1959 took over a table, catching up and reminiscing. The classmates — Nancy Ebberts, Julia Hudson, Ruth Timberlake, Merna Roe and Harriet Wilkins — grew close during their college years and maintained their friendships for more than 60 years.
“We moved to different parts of the United States, but we kept in touch,” Ebberts said. “We meet up at these reunions but we’ve also vacationed together, our kids know each other.”
Earlier that day, the women toured their old campus and downtown Emporia. Despite all the changes, it still feels familiar.
“Emporia feels the same as it did when I was a student here,” Timberlake said. “Downtown is beautiful. Walking into Anderson [Memorial Library] felt the same. It’s amazing.”
To learn more about C of E alumni activities and the scholarship program, visit www.c-of-e.org.
