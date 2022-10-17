It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that operated from 1883-1974. Located on 32 acres, the campus is now a mix of residential, commercial and educational uses across from Newman Regional Hospital. One of the remaining original buildings is Anderson Memorial Library, the first Carnegie Library west of the Mississippi and the first on a college campus, where signatures of past students are still visible in the dome.

