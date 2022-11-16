Emporia High School’s Elizabeth Willhite will be running cross country and indoor and outdoor track in college, and she isn’t going very far.
Willhite signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Emporia High School’s Elizabeth Willhite will be running cross country and indoor and outdoor track in college, and she isn’t going very far.
Willhite signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon.
“Running at the next level is always something I’ve wanted to do, and I’m excited I get to do that with ESU,” Willhite said.
“I’m very excited for her and she deserves this,” head coach Mike Robinson added. “She’s worked very hard and put in the time and has been a good example to our runners and other athletes in the building.”
Robinson is not surprised at Willhite’s success and knew early on she was going to be special.
“From the day she first walked onto our team as a freshman, I 100% thought she could be in this position,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of athletes that can, but especially her. The work ethic was there, but the main thing is she’s just a gritty competitor. I wouldn’t want to line up against her because she wants to beat everybody. I think that’s the main thing that sets her apart.”
Being close to home was important to Willhite, but what really helped in her decision was the fact that her father also ran for Emporia State head coach Mark Stanbrough and was familiar with the coaching staff.
“The second I met with the coaches and the team, I felt the girls are super sweet and really made an effort to reach out to me,” Willhite said. “I’ve also known [Emporia State head coach Mark] Stanbrough because my dad ran for him, so that was also a really big point.”
Robinson, who also ran for Stanbrough at ESU, thinks it is a great fit.
“I think she’ll fit in really well,” Robinson said. “I know she’s hung out with some of the girls and knows the coaches. I think it’s going to be a great fit to take her running career to the next level, for sure.”
While Emporia High School does not offer indoor track, Willhite mentioned she does have experience running indoors, so she won’t be too surprised when that time comes. But this is the culmination of a decision she had to make when she was in seventh grade. It proved to be the right one.
“I honestly think when I just started running,” Willhite said when asked when she thought this was something she could pursue in college. “I’ve always loved it and in seventh grade, it was a decision between cross country and soccer. I chose cross country because my aunt was a good distance runner, so I thought I’d give it a try and I’m really glad I did.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.