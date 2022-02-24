The Kansas Attorney General wants to prevent all cities from becoming “sanctuary cities.”
A House committee introduced a bill this week on behalf of Derek Schmidt, who is running for Governor. It would stop cities from blocking law enforcement efforts from obtaining “information of the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of an individual.”
“A municipality shall not limit or restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” one paragraph of House Bill 2717 says.
The sanctuary city movement is viewed by some people as a way to shelter undocumented or illegal immigrants from prosecution. The Center for Immigration Studies counted Butler and Harvey Counties as sanctuary zones in March 2021.
But Schmidt's bill is seen as a slap at Kansas City and Wyandotte County. Commissioners there approved an ordinance two weeks ago declaring they are “safe and welcoming” for not only undocumented people, but homeless people and former prison inmates.
In Emporia, Sally Sanchez of Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow declined to comment on the proposal Thursday. She explained her group is a service group, not an activist organization.
Locally-issued identification cards would not be a valid proof of identity under Schmidt's bill. In fact, the cards would have to say that.
The proposal was assigned this week to the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs. Under legislative “turnaround day” rules, most bills must pass one chamber by Thursday night to advance in the 2022 session.
