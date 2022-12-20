Emporia State's Owen Long earned this week's MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group.
Owen Long ran his string of 20-plus-point games to four straight last week. He scored an Emporia State career-high 29 points, including a 6-of-8 performance from beyond the three-point arc in the No. 22-ranked Hornets' 74-65 win over No. 1 Northwest Missouri. Long scored 12 points in a four-minute span that took ESU from down six into a 27-27 tie with 5:22 left in the first half. He went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 47 seconds to ice ESU's first win in school history over the top-ranked Division II team in the nation.
