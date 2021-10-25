An Emporia driver received minor injuries over the weekend when a deer charged into her car on Interstate 35.
The collision happened near the Road R1 exit around 8:25 p.m. Saturday. Mary Coddington, 62, told Lyon County Sheriff's officers that a deer ran into her driver's side door, making her airbags deploy.
Coddington was treated for injuries at Newman Memorial Health.
Statistics kept by the Kansas Highway Patrol shows 22 percent of all Lyon County crashes in 2019 involved deer. The KHP warns the prime time of year for those collisions is mid-November.
