The Emporia State softball team began their season over the weekend, going 5-1 at the Lubbock Christian Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
The Lady Hornets split Friday’s doubleheader, defeating Minot State 3-1 before falling to host Lubbock Christian in Game Two.
Ari Cordova had three hits and two RBI in the win for the Lady Hornets and Gracie Rabe tossed a complete game to get the win. She allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings.
Emporia State swept both games on Saturday and Sunday. The Lady Hornets topped Chadron State 3-0 in the Saturday morning game. Josie Harrison tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout and Alexis Dial homered to left.
In the second game, Emporia State topped Texas Permian Basin, 15-7 in five innings. Cordova hit a grand slam with the game tied at seven in the fifth inning. She also doubled and scored three runs. Bailey Flewelling had three hits with a home run and two RBI. Dial and McKensy Glass also drove in two runs each.
On Sunday, the Lady Hornets swept a doubleheader from Adams State, 8-2 and 9-1 (6 innings). In the first game, Emma Furnish homered to left center and Dial hit a two-run shot to center in the third innings to give Emporia State a 5-1 lead. Jayda VanAckeren picked up the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on four hits in five innings.
In the second game, Sydney Righi tossed a complete game. She allowed just one run on six hits while striking out four. Cordova and Lexi Williams had two RBI each in the win, while Abbey Ward had two hits and scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.
Emporia State (5-1) is scheduled to be back in action this weekend with the ESU Classic at the Trusler Sports Complex, starting on Friday, Feb. 17.
