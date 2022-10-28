Fred Jackson

Fred Jackson looks to lead Emporia to an upset win over Highland Park tonight.

 Courtesy Carmen Leeds

The Emporia High School football team won its first game of the regular season, then lost its starting quarterback Fred Jackson and lost seven in a row.

But Jackson returned last week and the Spartans recorded their best offensive performance of the season with 36 points and over 400 yards of offense.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.