The Emporia High School football team won its first game of the regular season, then lost its starting quarterback Fred Jackson and lost seven in a row.
But Jackson returned last week and the Spartans recorded their best offensive performance of the season with 36 points and over 400 yards of offense.
“We talk numerous times about not having moral victories, but I think it was important for us to come out last week and play well like we did,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “Now, it’s about carrying that over into this coming Friday.”
It will be no easy task for Emporia, which was awarded the No. 14 east seed in the Class 5A bracket. They will travel to Hummer Sports Park in Topeka tonight to take on former Centennial League foe and third-seeded Highland Park, which finished the regular season with a 6-2 record.
“They’re a very good team and are 6-2 for a reason,” Tuttle said. “They have some very good athletes. They’ve had a lot of success and have played some good teams. They’re going to pose a tremendous challenge, but I think our guys are up for that challenge. We’re going to prepare well for them because we’re going to have our hands full for sure.”
Getting Jackson back at quarterback with a game under his belt helps, as it allows the Spartans to move Sheldon Stewart back to wide receiver, where he has caught two touchdowns this year. Tuttle thinks getting Jackson those extra reps were important, but the team worked on improving as a whole this week in practice.
“Reps are always very important so he was able to knock the rust off a little bit, which he did a pretty good job with doing that last week,” Tuttle said. “But we’ve got to clean a few things up in multiple areas and we’ve been doing that this week.”
It’s win-or-go-home now, so perhaps the most important thing this time of the year is that the guys are loose and excited for the opportunity to play another game.
“We got to practice on the grass in the rain earlier in the week and our guys had fun with that, so they’re loose,” Tuttle said. “They’ve been flying around a bit and rallying around each other, which is a lot of fun to see. We’re really looking forward to the task at hand.”
