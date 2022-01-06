The number of deaths in Lyon County topped the number of births by 43 in 2020.
That's one of many details about life, living and dying in the “Annual Summary of Vital Statistics” released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The most recent report, for 2020, was released during December.
While 319 babies were born in Lyon County during that year, 362 people died. The death count was up almost 20% from 2019, perhaps due to 68 deaths from coronavirus.
The local numbers reflect a statewide trend, with a 16% increase in deaths across Kansas during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sunflower State Journal called it the state's highest death total in 41 years.
On the other side, the KDHE summary says 20 births occurred with Lyon County mothers younger than 20 during 2020. All but one of the teen moms was unmarried, as were 43% of all mothers during that year.
The report also reveals 45 pregnancies were aborted, including 10 teen pregnancies. No stillborn babies were counted in Lyon County during 2020.
The KDHE reports the average life expectancy in Lyon County between 2016-19 was 75.9 years, practically matching the state average.
The summary also shows 133 couples became married in Lyon County in 2020, while 55 marriages were dissolved.
