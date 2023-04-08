The Taste '22 - wide view

A huge crowd tried out the various venders at The Taste in 2022.

 File photo

The Taste returns to the Emporia Civic Auditorium on April 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The evening of food and drinks brings dozens of businesses to the auditorium each year, providing samples of their food, beer, wine and spirits. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods said new vendors are joining this year’s event, including Z&M Twisted Vines Winery out of Leavenworth and Emporia’s own Wagon Wheel and Ruthy’s Fruitys.

