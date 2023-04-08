The Taste returns to the Emporia Civic Auditorium on April 15 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The evening of food and drinks brings dozens of businesses to the auditorium each year, providing samples of their food, beer, wine and spirits. Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods said new vendors are joining this year’s event, including Z&M Twisted Vines Winery out of Leavenworth and Emporia’s own Wagon Wheel and Ruthy’s Fruitys.
A ticket to the event will get attendees a plethora of offerings, including some new souvenirs.
“When they purchase a ticket, we’ll have a variety of different vendors serving food and vendors from throughout the state from a winery, brewery or distillery perspective,” Woods said. “We’ll have a great night of music and fun. We’ll have some different types of serviceware throughout the event this year beyond the souvenir styles that we’ve had in the past, so that’ll be a little bit different.”
Woods said the event is a good way to help local restaurants connect with local vendors and fellow entrepreneurs.
“A lot of our local restaurants want to carry local products, so the fusion of the local restaurants with the local or the statewide wineries, breweries, distilleries helps encourage that cross-pollination,” he said. “When we have seen people start up different businesses, whether we’re talking about restaurants or we’re talking more production sorts, that exposure to people that have worked in that industry is critical.”
However, he added, it is also a good opportunity to support local businesses. Woods encourages all attendees to patron local established before and after the event, to keep the night going.
Tickets are selling quickly for the event, which sold out in 2022. To get tickets for The Taste, order online at https://emporiamainstreet.com or stop by the office at 727 Commercial St.
