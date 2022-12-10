EHS_Spartan

The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out on top of a back-and-forth overtime battle against Spring Hill, 64-62, on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.

“We were just moving the ball well,” said Addie Kirmer about the team’s performance late in the game. “We knew we had to handle it so we would be in control of possession and they would have to be the ones playing from behind.”

