The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out on top of a back-and-forth overtime battle against Spring Hill, 64-62, on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
“We were just moving the ball well,” said Addie Kirmer about the team’s performance late in the game. “We knew we had to handle it so we would be in control of possession and they would have to be the ones playing from behind.”
Emporia led after the first quarter but Spring Hill went on a 21-10 run in the second to enter the half with a 32-24 lead. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey knew the team needed to make some adjustments at the half.
“I was really upset at halftime,” Dorsey said. “Full transparency, we looked selfish, pouty and like we kind of gave up. Things weren’t going our way and there wasn’t any grit. I just told them I was tired of changing defenses because we weren’t guarding. We needed them to find a way to do it, and they definitely did.”
The Lady Spartans played better in the third quarter and led by four heading into the final quarter, where the teams would go back and forth. Spring Hill led by two at the end, but Emporia was able to get the ball to Rebecca Snyder below the basket as time expired to force overtime.
Snyder picked up two fouls in the first quarter and two more in the third, so she was off the floor for a lot of the afternoon. But she was on the floor for one of the key moments, and Dorsey’s glad she saved her for that.
“She’s going to get into foul trouble,” Dorsey said. “Their bigs were good and I knew she was upset and frustrated early. But in the game of basketball, you need to have a short attention span. She came back in and for a senior to clear her head and hit a buzzer-beater to go to overtime after being in foul trouble, that was huge.”
With the game tied at 62 near the end of overtime, Emporia’s Teegan Baker would get a key rebound for a possession that would send Lexsey DeWitt to the free-throw line for the game-winning points.
“What a heck of a rebound,” Dorsey said. “I told her I knew she was hurting and she’s doing okay, but we’re shooting free throws to win right now and she said she was surprised they didn’t even call a foul.”
Addie Kirmer led Emporia with a career-high 28 points and four three-pointers. Snyder added 13 and Baker had nine. It was a key game for Kirmer to step up, and Dorsey knew it was coming soon.
“I told everybody her time is coming,” Dorsey said. “It’s got to be a little more consistent, but she played a lot better today. Rebecca wasn’t scoring and Addie picks up the slack, and that was nice to see.”
“My shots were falling and I was attacking at the right times, not taking shots I didn’t need to take,” Kirmer added.
Emporia (4-0) will prepare to host Shawnee Mission North for the first game of the season at Emporia High School on Tuesday night at 5:15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.