The Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams both finished in the top 10 in attendance among all NCAA Division II schools last season.
The men ranked No. 7 nationally, which continued a string of 19 straight years, not counting COVID, of ranking in the top 25 in attendance for Emporia State.
The Hornets drew 19,627 total fans for an average of 1,402 fans to their 14 home games at Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium during the 2021-22 season. Emporia State had a season-high 2,865 for their game against Washburn on Feb. 26 on Senior Day.
Emporia State outdrew 123 NCAA Division I schools in total attendance during the 2021-22 school year including eight teams that made the NCAA Tournament. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew 60 of the 64 teams that were selected for the NCAA Tournament, including six of the eight No. 1 seeds and six of the teams that made the Elite Eight.
The Hornets were among six MIAA teams in the top 15 nationally. As a conference, the MIAA drew 210,078 fans to 203 games to lead all Division II conferences in average attendance at 1,035 fans per game. It is the 13th straight year the MIAA has led the nation in average attendance. The MIAA's total attendance was better than eight NCAA Division I conferences. The Central Region had a total of eight teams ranked in the top 25 as two teams from the NSIC were on the list as well. All three conferences within the Central Region were ranked in the top ten nationally.
The Lady Hornets drew an average of 1,108 fans to their 14 home games on Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium during the 2021-22 season to rank fourth nationally. For the 24th straight year, not counting COVID, the Emporia State Lady Hornet basketball team ranked in the top six in attendance among the over 300 NCAA Division II basketball-playing schools.
"Lady Hornet Basketball is extremely fortunate to have a passionate fan base here in Emporia and the surrounding communities," said head coach Toby Wynn. "This fan base continually provides an incredible home court advantage for our basketball team at White Auditorium, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support each and every year. These numbers continue to show that Emporia State is a special place for women's basketball."
Emporia State outdrew 249 NCAA Division I schools, including six from the "Power 5" conferences - three each from the ACC and PAC-12. They also outdrew 19 teams that made the NCAA Tournament four of which won a game including Elite Eight participant Creighton. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew 62 of the 64 teams that were selected for the NCAA Tournament, including seven of the eight No. 1 seeds and every team that made the Elite Eight.
Emporia State was among seven MIAA teams in the top 25 nationally. As a conference, the MIAA drew 159,500 fans to 205 games to lead all Division II conferences in average attendance at 778 fans per game. That mark would rank tenth among 32 NCAA Division I women's conferences in total attendance and 16th in average attendance. It is the 13th straight year, not counting COVID, the MIAA has led the nation in average attendance. Six of the top nine teams in the nation were from the Central Region with 12 teams from the region ranked in the top 25.
