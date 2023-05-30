Two Emporia baseball players were named to All-Centennial League teams this week.
Sophomore Owen Ruge was named All-League second team and senior Drew Hess was an honorable mention.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 3:55 pm
Two Emporia baseball players were named to All-Centennial League teams this week.
Sophomore Owen Ruge was named All-League second team and senior Drew Hess was an honorable mention.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz was happy for both players to be recognized.
“We are extremely proud of both of these guys for their recognition by coaches in the league,” Markowitz said. “Owen and Drew were two of our more consistent players all year. I thought Owen came on extremely strong at the end of the year and gained some attention, and that's attributed to his hard work day in and day out. Drew has been a starter since his sophomore year and had his best season this year. He hit over .300 all year and was the guy teammates looked to for guidance. We couldn't be happier for him, he definitely deserves the recognition he received.”
