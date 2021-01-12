Although their seasons still include traditional rivalries with the likes of Washburn, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State, the opponent that each of ESU’s athletic programs will be focused on defeating most this year may prove to be COVID-19.
So far this academic year, the pandemic has served to postpone several regularly-scheduled contests and events for Hornet athletes, limiting matchups primarily to foes within the MIAA and even forcing the cancellation of the NCAA’s fall sports championships. Despite all that has been lost to this point in the form of practices, competitions and season-long goals, leadership and staff within the Emporia State University Athletic Department believe that there’s plenty of room for optimism moving forward.
“That was a little bit of a knee-jerk reaction on my part,” said Athletic Director Kent Weiser, referring to a brief shutdown of all sports activities that occurred as students returned to campus in August. “COVID was still kind of new, and nobody really knew what was going on. You look back and it was a time people said, ‘Oh my God, there were 20 new cases today.’ Well now, you can look and there could be 200 … We weren’t testing as much, and we didn’t have all the knowledge of the past several months [that we have now] to use.”
The university gathered initial virus data through the process of “surveillance testing,” meaning athletes and other students — regardless of prior exposure, symptoms or area of residence — were included in rounds of random testing throughout the first weeks of classes. Individuals reporting for their specific sports were also tested prior to the first day of activities, resulting in a total of 14 of ESU’s nearly 400 student-athletes returning positives.
“As we entered into our winter sports seasons, we had [new] winter sports protocols,” said Deputy Director of Athletics Kristy Bayer. “Right now, basketball [players] are considered ‘tier one’ athletes, as is anyone involved with those staffs. … When we started playing, we started testing weekly. We test Monday, and those tests are good for seven days. So, if we have competitions on Thursday and Saturday, we could test on Monday, get those back — typically by Monday evening — and that would be our test for the week.”
In the event of a positive test — especially if it involves an athlete — Weiser and Bayer defer to the athletic department’s team physician and chief of medicine, Dr. Ryan LaSota, for a final say on whether or not an event should be postponed or a team should be quarantined. However, LaSota’s decisions are only the final step in an in-depth process that comes to involve most anyone who walks through the doors of ESU’s HPER Building or another team facility.
“We basically have to look at everything [when there is a positive],” said Assistant Athletic Trainer Erica Engelhaupt. “We’ve got a pretty good idea of who lives with other people on their team or other people that might not be on a team. It’s kind of a 24-hour review. So, you look at living situations, contact in practice, their position, their playing time, contact in the locker room — literally everything. … With all the testing that we’re doing and that’s required by the [MIAA] Conference and the NCAA, I think that’ll help us to catch a lot of those cases before it just spreads rampant through a team.”
“You don’t let anyone come into practice, and that goes for me, too,” added Weiser. “When we have home basketball games, I ask that everyone working for ESU on the floor gets tested the week before. … We have our masks on the whole time, and that’s because I really just don’t want anybody to get close to our players [that might cause more risk]. Sometimes it can be a hard thing for people, and it’s kind of like, ‘Well gosh, that’s not very nice of you.’”
Even if their own rules are followed to a “T,” Hornet teams must also be aware of the differences in routine for their MIAA colleagues. Separate decisions by individual school leadership often provide for changes in protocol during away games, making collaboration between athletic departments even more essential.
“As a conference — the MIAA has teams in four states — each of them have to follow their county’s guidelines. So, it’s different in Oklahoma and around different parts of Oklahoma, and that would be different from what we’re seeing in Missouri or up in Nebraska when we play Kearney. We do have expectations for testing though, so everyone in the conference is testing on Mondays or whenever they need to prior to competitions. Everybody has to do that, but when you go to certain places, some … sell tickets to fans, and we’re not quite there yet ourselves. Some of them, like Missouri Southern at the start of the year, didn’t let anybody in at all, not even parents.”
In looking back at what the college sports landscape has had to overcome so far this season, Emporia State athletics staff are approaching the next few months with a sense of confidence, having already successfully identified and managed case incidences of their own.
“Things are a little easier right now for us because we just have two basketball teams [to worry about], and those have smaller rosters,” Bayer said. “I will say that it’s probably going to get a bit busier in a couple weeks. At one point, we’re going to have all of our teams practicing and playing, and almost all of them competing [with other schools]. Our lives are going to get pretty hectic here in a couple weeks, and it is going to be a bit harder to have a hand on everything all the time, but I know we’re all going to do our best.
“More people have gotten COVID, and now we have the vaccine starting to roll out, so hopefully we’ll be at a little different stage in a month or two than we were a month or two ago.”
