Courtesy ESU Athletics
After a one-year hiatus, the Emporia State cross country teams will return to Jones Park for their home competition this year. The Hornets will host one exhibition and one regular season meet on the course in 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
After a one-year hiatus, the Emporia State cross country teams will return to Jones Park for their home competition this year. The Hornets will host one exhibition and one regular season meet on the course in 2023.
The season gets started with the ESU Cross Country Hall of Fame Weekend at the end of August. The ESU Alumni and Intrasquad run will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with introductions of all alumni in attendance and this year’s varsity teams taking place at 9 a.m. Following introductions there will be a combined men’s and women’s race featuring both current and former Running Hornets. The women will be running a 5K and the men four miles. The second class of the ESU Cross Country Hall of Fame will be recognized following the races.
The Hornets will open the regular season on Sept. 2 at the 75th Annual JK Gold Classic at the Clapp Cross Country Course in Wichita, Kan. The men are set to run a 6000m course starting at 8:30 a.m. with the women to run 5000m following at 9 a.m.
Emporia State will head to Joplin, Mo. on Sept. 16 to take part in the Southern Stampede. Traditionally one of the larger meets in the Midwest, the women will run in the University Open Division and are scheduled to run at 4 p.m. with the men set for a 5:15 p.m. start.
The Hornets will travel to Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 29 to take part in the Gans Creek Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri. In a change of pace for a weekday meet, the men’s 6K will start at 8:30 a.m. with the women scheduled to run a 5K at 9 a.m.
Emporia State will host Senior Day on Oct. 6 at their only home meet of the year the ESU Invitational. The women’s 5K will start at 4 p.m. with the men set to run at 4:45 p.m. over the 8K course.
The MIAA Championships will be held in Columbia, Mo. on Nov. 4 back at the Gans Creek Course. The NCAA Central Regional will be in Joplin, Mo. on Nov. 4 and the NCAA National Championships will return to Joplin on Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.